Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.12. 262,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,145,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.