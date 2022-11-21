Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.
Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.12. 262,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $42.72.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
