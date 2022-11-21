Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.47.

SU traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$47.11. 4,968,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,596,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.57. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$28.77 and a 1-year high of C$53.62.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

