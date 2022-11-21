sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. sUSD has a market capitalization of $48.43 million and approximately $12.46 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00006347 BTC on exchanges.
sUSD Profile
sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,113,331 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
sUSD Token Trading
