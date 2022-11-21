Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives SEK 180.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 180.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 162 to SEK 165 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 195 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 147 to SEK 153 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 176 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 15.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of SEK 14.15 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 13.94. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of SEK 12.14 and a 1-year high of SEK 21.67.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.44 by SEK 0.04. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 36.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

