Syverson Strege & Co Acquires Shares of 200 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 159,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,461,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,073,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 481,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,776,000 after acquiring an additional 167,283 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $150.46. The stock had a trading volume of 52,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,550. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.04. The company has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

