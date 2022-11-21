Syverson Strege & Co Grows Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $471,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,784,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.10. 12,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,990. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

