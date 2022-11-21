Syverson Strege & Co Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $134,000.
Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance
DFAE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.44. 19,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,470. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.
