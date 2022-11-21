Syverson Strege & Co Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $134,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.44. 19,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,470. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.