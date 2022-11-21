Syverson Strege & Co Has $82,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,760,000 after buying an additional 1,969,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.14. 194,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,733,376. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $104.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $266.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

