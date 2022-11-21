Syverson Strege & Co Sells 397 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Syverson Strege & Co cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.40. 1,962,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46.

