Syverson Strege & Co Sells 5,363 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Syverson Strege & Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MEAR remained flat at $49.76 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,986 shares. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.