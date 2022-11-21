Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up to $13.11

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.11, but opened at $13.40. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 2,406 shares trading hands.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.