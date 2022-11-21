Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.07.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $162.88 on Thursday. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

