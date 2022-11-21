Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $201.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $201.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Target will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

