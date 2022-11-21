TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP stock opened at $37.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 142.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 553.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

