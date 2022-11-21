TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $34.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

