TD Securities Raises Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$76.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$76.44.

Metro Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE MRU opened at C$76.67 on Thursday. Metro has a one year low of C$60.59 and a one year high of C$76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$18.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$70.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.16.

Metro Dividend Announcement

About Metro

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Metro’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

