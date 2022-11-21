TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIXT. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.