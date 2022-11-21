TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIXT. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.70.
TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance
Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)
- The Dogs of The S&P 500 And Why To Invest In Them
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.