Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.58-$1.62 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.97. 6,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,658. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 45.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 297,586 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 92.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after acquiring an additional 443,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.