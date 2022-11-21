Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TDC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

TDC stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

