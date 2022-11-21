TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Reaches Market Cap of $189.63 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $189.63 million and $38.39 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00075196 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00056888 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000405 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009802 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022922 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001487 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005380 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000266 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,647,110 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.