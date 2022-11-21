TerrAscend (TRSSF) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TerrAscend to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TerrAscend and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63 TerrAscend Competitors 56 137 440 23 2.66

Profitability

TerrAscend currently has a consensus target price of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 120.11%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 67.07%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares TerrAscend and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88% TerrAscend Competitors -199.08% -18.48% -11.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million $3.11 million -1.21 TerrAscend Competitors $1.63 billion $92.12 million 7.14

TerrAscend’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TerrAscend rivals beat TerrAscend on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

