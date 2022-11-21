The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $123.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group to $123.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.45.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.15. 106,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,597. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.33. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $152.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

