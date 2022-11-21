The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,042 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Kroger worth $65,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.07. 20,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,687,795. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

