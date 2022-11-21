The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 66,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

