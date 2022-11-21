TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Trading Down 9.5%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.56. 56,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 526,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $42.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Insider Transactions at TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -11.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 7,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,514,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,231,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,156,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 365,122 shares during the last quarter.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

