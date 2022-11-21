TheStreet Upgrades Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

