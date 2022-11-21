ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives $5.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 80.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 90,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $121,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

TDUP opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.15.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

