Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $169.34 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $169.34 million and $15.06 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,155.27 or 1.00006227 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00039628 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00021422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00230848 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01703112 USD and is down -13.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $22,491,391.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.