TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Cut to $16.50 by Analysts at Barclays

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s previous close.

TIM Stock Up 2.9 %

TIMB stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TIM has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 64.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TIM by 408.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 620.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in TIM by 2,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

