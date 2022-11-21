TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Up to $11.88

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $12.17. TIM shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 4,193 shares changing hands.
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 59,496 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TIM by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.
