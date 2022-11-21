TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Up to $11.88

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $12.17. TIM shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 4,193 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

TIM Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 59,496 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TIM by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.