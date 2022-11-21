TomoChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.17 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001858 BTC on exchanges. TomoChain has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and $3.17 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,398,900 coins. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

