Toncoin Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion and approximately $6.67 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00010855 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,985.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00039045 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00021482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00226852 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.73447094 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $6,888,828.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

