Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 205 ($2.41) to GBX 175 ($2.06) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

Shares of TTBXF stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

