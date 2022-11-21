Truadvice LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 32,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,376,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,791,000 after buying an additional 241,542 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 139,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 184,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Chevron Trading Down 1.0 %

CVX opened at $181.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.73 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.