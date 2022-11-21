Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 82,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.92. 81,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,705,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

