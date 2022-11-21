Tucows (TSE:TC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.73

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$39.73 and last traded at C$39.71, with a volume of 40121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.18.

Tucows Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$431.61 million and a PE ratio of -186.33.

Insider Transactions at Tucows

In other Tucows news, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV purchased 7,000 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$51.63 per share, with a total value of C$361,415.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,695,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,536,924.48.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

