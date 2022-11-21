Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.22.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.