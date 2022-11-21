UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €125.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €125.00 ($128.09) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($117.84) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.84) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($128.09) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.96) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($118.86) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

FRA:SY1 traded up €1.05 ($1.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €111.70 ($114.46). The company had a trading volume of 373,135 shares. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($58.37) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($75.29). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €104.34.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

