Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.38. 12,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

