United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $43,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GILD opened at $83.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

