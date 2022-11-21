United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $40.80 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 794,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,298 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $40,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Value Monitoring Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $230,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYMB opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

