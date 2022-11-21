United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $60.41 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,808 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $60,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

