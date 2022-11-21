United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $76.36 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $76,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $250.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $289.81.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

