United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 5,037 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $217.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.77. The company has a market cap of $101.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.47.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

