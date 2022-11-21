United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 8,730 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $37,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $383,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 789,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $256.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.77. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

