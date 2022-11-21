UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.74 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $2.83 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00024520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00384014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001246 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00017020 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 53% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.4769823 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,757,476.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.