Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 127,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,339,266 shares.The stock last traded at $125.81 and had previously closed at $128.25.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.26.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Energy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

