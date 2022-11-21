Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $37,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.64 on Monday, reaching $223.76. 48,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,252. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.05 and its 200-day moving average is $233.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

