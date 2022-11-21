Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.24. 44,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,252. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.24.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

