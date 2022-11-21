Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.49. 1,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,593. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.55.

